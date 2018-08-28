Options abroad for Thundering Blue

Thundering Blue, ridden by Jim Crowley

Thundering Blue is likely to go globe-trotting on the back of an excellent effort in the Juddmonte International.

Trainer David Menuisier is already having an early look into races as far afield as North America and Asia after his stable star ran out of his skin to take minor honours in third behind established Group One performers Roaring Lion and Poet's Word.

The progressive five-year-old gelding vindicated the decision to supplement him for £75,000 by scooping £114,000 for third place in the Group One showpiece over a mile and a quarter at York.

"He's grand. He's a very good horse. He's improving and I think against better opposition he showed his true colours," said the Pulborough handler.

"I'm absolutely thrilled. We couldn't have expected to do any better, really.

"He's likely to go abroad to North America, I would say, and possibly Asia. I'm looking at options at the moment and seeing what is feasible and what isn't and taking it from there."