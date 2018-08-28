Flying Five in Caspian plan

Caspian Prince

Caspian Prince will head back to his happy hunting ground of the Curragh for his next outing in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend.

Mick Appleby's nine-year-old cut no ice in the Nunthorpe at York last week, but he has reserved some of his best performances for the Irish track.

He has been in the first two in four of his six runs there and was beaten just a length in the Sapphire Stakes last month.

"I just think the ground was a bit loose for him, he couldn't find his feet," said Appleby of his York run.

"He's come out of it fine, which is the main thing.

"He's in the Flying Five at the Curragh and I think that's where he'll go next."