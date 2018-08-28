Next stop Abbaye for Nunthorpe second Mabs Cross

Paul Mulrennan riding Mabs Cross to win the Longholes Palace House Stakes at Newmarket

Narrow Nunthorpe runner-up Mabs Cross will head straight for the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp on October 7.

The four-year-old filly was aiming to emulate Mecca's Angel, who won the Group One in 2015 and 2016 for trainer Michael Dods.

It looked for all the world that she had provided him with a third win in four years, only to be denied by a nose by 40-1 shot Alpha Delphini.

She holds an entry in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend, but Dods would rather give her more time to get over her exertions.

"I've not got over it yet," said Dods.

"Everyone was telling me we had won, but I refused to believe it until the result was called.

"She had a hard race there so I'm quite happy to give the Irish race a miss and look at France.

"Hopefully the ground might have a little bit more give in it there too, as that will suit her."