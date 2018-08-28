The Mackem Bullet fired up for Newmarket

Fairyland wins the Sky Bet Lowther from The Mackem Bullet

The Mackem Bullet will head to Newmarket for her next start following her agonising defeat in the Lowther Stakes at York last week.

Trainer Brian Ellison was left delighted and deflated in equal measures after she came out of the photo finish with Aidan O'Brien's Fairyland on the wrong side.

Already placed in a Group Three prior to her run in the Lowther, she had been provisionally sold to America but the deal collapsed.

However, Ellison said the phone has been red-hot since York.

The North Yorkshire handler said: "She will go to Newmarket next. She'll either run in the Cheveley Park or the Rockfel over seven (furlongs).

"She'll have to be supplemented wherever she goes but it will only come out of the prize=money from York.

"The handicapper has put her up to 106 now so we're dealing with a high-class filly.

"The phone hasn't stopped ringing - America, South Africa, they all want her - but her price trebled last week. I just wish I owned her!

"She's come out of the race great, which is the main thing."