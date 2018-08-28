Judicial in Beverley Bullet frame

Judicial ridden by Paul Mulrenan

Judicial could bid to bounce straight back from a disappointing display in the Nunthorpe by turning out for the William Hill Beverley Bullet at the Westwood on Saturday.

The Julie Camacho-trained sprinter appears to be none the worse for his below-par effort at York last week and a return to the track where he has been successful twice in the past and holds the five-furlong track record might see a revival in his fortunes.

"We'll see how he is for the rest of the week, but we are likely to look very closely at the Beverley Bullet," said Dan Downie, racing manager for owners, Elite Racing.

"He didn't have much of a race on Friday. He was quiet, for whatever reason, and Luke (Morris) said on the way down that he didn't pull his arms out, like he tends to do.

"It was disappointing, but that wasn't his running. He also missed the break at York, and that didn't help, either.

"The ground is also going to go at some point, so we haven't got many bullets left to fire, pardon the pun, so we are seriously looking at sending him to Beverley."