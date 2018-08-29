James Doyle ready to battle scales to ride Sea Of Class

Sea of Class powers clear to win the Yorkshire Oaks

James Doyle is prepared to shave off a bit of weight to partner Sea Of Class if she is supplemented for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Doyle tends to steer clear of rides below 8st 12lb, but due to the age and sex allowances in the Arc, Sea Of Class would only carry 8st 9lb if she were to line up at ParisLongchamp on October 7.

The Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner currently heads the ante-post market for the Group One feature and Doyle would not want to miss out if she were to run in France.

"The Arc looks to be the right race for her. I haven't spoken to William (Haggas) since she won so I don't know how far along they are as to what to go for next," said Doyle.

"She'll only have 8st 9lb in the Arc which would be the lightest I've done for three or four years. I did do it in Australia about 18 months ago but that was a little bit easier, so that's another factor."

Doyle was taken by the filly's performance at York last week and claims it is the turn of foot Sea Of Class possesses which sets her apart.

"I didn't sleep much the night before I was that excited about jumping on her again, she's just exceptional," he told At The Races.

"We didn't go overly quick, but she went through her gears so well and she won like a superstar really.

"There was plenty of strength in depth in the race as well, which gives you plenty of confidence.

"She's got a lovely cruising speed, but a very good turn of foot. We went pretty good fractions in the Oaks over in Ireland and she quickened off that and we went pretty steady the other day. She really drops down and accelerates."