Moyglare Stud Stakes next for Pretty Pollyanna

Pretty Pollyanna - will step up in trip at the Curragh

Pretty Pollyanna is set to step up to seven furlongs in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday week for her next assignment.

The Prix Morny winner will bid to add to her Group One tally when she reverts to taking on just her own sex after not only beating fellow filly Signora Cabello at Deauville, but colts such as True Mason and Land Force as well.

Trainer Michael Bell does not feel the step up from six furlongs will be an issue.

"She's in very good order and she's being primed for the Moyglare," said the Newmarket handler.

"That's where she'll head. I suppose the only thing that would put us off would be if it was very deep ground, but we can do nothing about that.

"It doesn't look as though the trip will be a problem on pedigree."