Ffos Las to stage Monday Chepstow card

Chepstow: Monday meeting moved to Ffos Las

Monday's meeting at Chepstow has been transferred to Ffos Las.

Racing was abandoned after two races at Chepstow on Bank Holiday Monday due to unsafe ground.

The British Horseracing Authority has permitted the switch to Ffos Las and original entries for the Chepstow races will be cancelled.

Entries for the new races will close at noon on Thursday and the card at Ffos Las will feature seven races as planned.

Race conditions will closely resemble those originally scheduled for Chepstow.