Sea The Lion heading back to Sky Bet Ebor

Sea the Lion (right) - heading back to the Sky Bet Ebor

Sea The Lion is likely to be put away for the year with a view to being prepared for next year's £1million Sky Bet Ebor.

The Jarlath Fahey-trained gelding ran a tremendous race in Europe's richest handicap on Saturday when third to the John Gosden-trained pair of Muntahaa and Weekender to give connections good reason to return to York next August.

The plan would be to give him one or two prep runs ahead of another trip to the Knavesmire.

"There's not a bother on him. He's home safe and well. No hassle with him at all," said Fahey.

"We had a chat and were thinking about running him in the Petingo Handicap in Leopardstown on Champions Weekend, but we've decided with the penalty he'll probably get for finishing third at York, it'll take him to top weight and we don't want to chance him with top weight at this time of year.

"More than likely we're not going to run him against this year and we're thinking of giving him a run or two and going back to York to have another go at the Ebor when it's worth a million.

"It was a fantastic run on Saturday and I was told it was a course record for the race.

"Plans can change, but at the moment we've decided he's to go on his winter holiday now and bring him back, give him a run or two and go for the Ebor again next year."