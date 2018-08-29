Bath free to resume following inspection

Bath - free to resume racing following inspection

Bath has been given the go-ahead to stage its meeting on September 5 following a successful inspection of the track.

With no watering facilities in place, the course has been a victim of the dry summer and has lost five fixtures due to unsuitably quick ground.

But an inspection staged by British Horseracing Authority officials on Wednesday yielded a positive outcome, with racing now set to return to Bath next week.

Bath executive director Russell Smith said: "It has been a very difficult time for the team here, but I'd like to express our thanks to all of our customers, horsemen, sponsors, bookmakers and everyone who has been incredibly accommodating during this time.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Bath for our final five fixtures of the season."