Alex Hammond: York reflections

Sky Sports News' Alex Hammond reckons she's unearthed a 14/1 beauty for Champions Day

Roaring Lion didn't let you down in the Juddmonte International - what further heights can he scale this season and perhaps beyond?

Well I'm not telling you anything you haven't heard when I say I expect he'll try and add a brace of Champion Stakes' to his CV after his stunning York triumph; the Irish followed by the Ascot equivalent. His Derby run exposed his limitations over a mile and a half and it will be interesting to see if he stays better in time. He could be even better next season with more time to mature and he could start off in something like the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown, followed by races like the Prince of Wales's Stakes, Eclipse, maybe a crack at a mile and a half again for the King George, the defence of his Juddmonte title, followed by the Irish and British Champion Stakes could figure in 2019. Thankfully, that's down to John Gosden and his owner and they may have a totally different plan. Either way, let's hope he stays in training as there should be much more to come from this top class colt. I was delighted that I didn't desert him at York and he didn't let me down.

If they were to meet sometime soon which filly would you side with - Sea Of Class or Lah Ti Dar?

It's Sea Of Class every time for me, she's a little superstar. I was struck by how pretty she is when she was walking round the paddock at York, really athletic, elegant and like her name suggests, classy. That is no reflection on Lah Ti Dar, she is an improving filly who unfortunately missed a large chunk of the summer, including the Oaks, as she wasn't 100 per cent and she looks to have plenty to give before the season is out. Frankie Dettori was quick to mention the St Leger for her after her Galtres demolition job, so it's possible their paths may not cross in the immediate future. Having said that, John Gosden seems to be leaning towards the Prix Vermeille rather than the Leger and the natural progression from that would be the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, where they would clash. Sea Of Class already has two Group Ones to her name and her trainer William Haggas had a glint in his eye after her Yorkshire Oaks triumph that suggests she makes her quietly spoken trainer relish the alarm clock every morning. Sky Bet have her as their 4/1 Arc favourite with Lah Ti Dar at 7s for the ParisLongchamp autumn showpiece.

Alpha Delphini won by the narrowest of margins in the Nunthorpe, can he prove this was no fluke by landing further G1 glory?

Well, his opportunity will probably lie at ParisLongchamp in the Prix de l'Abbaye for which he's a 14/1 shot with Sky Bet. I've always liked Bryan Smart's bonny sprinter, but I'd be lying if I said I thought he'd win a group 1. To be fair, this was only his third shot at the highest level and despite being seven years old, he has only run 26 times, which isn't excessive for a sprinter. I haven't seen him in the flesh, but he looks like a big bull of a horse and there's no doubt he's at the peak of his powers. It would be foolish to write this narrow win off as a fluke though and I was so pleased for an emotional Bryan Smart and his family. It's worth remembering too that Smart won the Abbaye with this horse's half-brother Tangerine Trees (when he was a 6 year old) and it's very possible he could back up his York win in France. It's extraordinary to think he was rated 19lb lower than a disappointing Battaash at York, but he won fair and square. Whether he can back it up remains to be seen, but with York runner up Mabs Cross a 5/1 shot for the Abbaye, I'd rather Alpha Delphini carry my cash at the prices.

Trainer Dermot Weld: Can prime one for Champions Day

Away from the Group One action give us a horse to follow from the Ebor Festival in the coming weeks and months please…

Eziyra is probably one to put in your notebook or smart phone (am I one of the few people left that still has a physical diary?!). She finished third in a top class Yorkshire Oaks behind Sea Of Class and Coronet, but that was only her second start of the campaign having made a winning return to action in the Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown a couple of weeks before York. That return came exactly eleven months after her final outing in 2017 and last year's Irish Oaks third (behind Enable and Rain Goddess) looks like she will reward trainer Dermot Weld's patience before the year is out. She's a whopping 14/1 shot with Sky Bet for the British Champions Fillies and Mares at Ascot in October and I think that's great value with her trainer having a good record in the contest, winning it in 2012 with Sapphire.

It's a fairly low-key Saturday coming up Alex, what are you most looking forward to seeing this weekend?

Whilst it's not top class action this weekend, there are one or two horses I'm hoping will win. The first one is pretty short, but I hope she's a banker. Veracious is Sky Bet's 6/5 favourite for the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown on Saturday and deservedly so. She takes a drop in class having acquitted herself well to be third in both the Coronation Stakes and Nassau Stakes; her only two starts so far this campaign. So, the drop back from Group One level should be sufficient to get her off the mark for the season. I'm sure Sir Michael Stoute has bigger targets in his sights for this daughter of Frankel going forward.

The Solario on the same card appears to be without it's likely short price ante-post favourite Too Darn Hot as trainer John Gosden prefers an easier target at Ascot the following weekend for Lah Ti Dar's younger brother. That may pave the way for Gosden's other entry Beatboxer who is two from two so far in his fledgling career.

Elsewhere, Duretto is one I'll want to keep on side if he runs in the Chester Stakes. Andrew Balding's horses are red hot at the moment and this horse has some decent form round Chester's tight turns, including just being touched off in this race 12 months ago despite being hampered early on. The six year old will be earning some air miles if all goes well with a trip to Australia on the cards. The Caulfield Cup is his primary aim Down Under, so you'd like to think he is capable of winning on Saturday and he's 6/4 with Sky Bet to do so.