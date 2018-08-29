Royston Ffrench back in business

Royston Ffrench: Catterick winner

Royston Ffrench had his first winner since returning from serious injury when making all the running on Raselasad at Catterick.

He only got back in action at Southwell on Monday following a fall at Jebel Ali in January when he sustained a dislocated elbow and fractures to a leg and arm - plus serious damage to ligaments in his left knee.

After five rides without success, Ffrench got back in the groove on Raselasad in a seven-furlong handicap.

He had the Tracy Waggott-trained four-year-old smartly out of the stalls and the well-backed 7-2 favourite enjoyed being allowed his own way as he galloped on strongly to win by two lengths from Our Charlie Brown.

The jockey felt he had a big chance once Raselasad was allowed his way from the start.

Ffrench told Racing UK: "He's a great stamp of a horse. He used to be very fractious last year but Tracy and the team have done a marvellous job with him settling him down. He's got pace which you need for round here and he keeps going.

"I was very confident once I got to the front and they left me alone I knew he'd run a big race."

Ffrench now hopes to kick on with his career.

"I'll try to get as many rides and as many winners as possible and try to stay safe," he said.

"With the injury it's been seven months, a long time, but all the well-wishers and phone-calls and visits I had from colleagues has been tremendous.

"Just that alone with the Injured Jockeys Fund and Jack Berry House it's just spurred me along to get back as quick as I have done."