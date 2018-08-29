Benbatl has Cox Plate target

Benbatl

Saeed bin Suroor is keen to have a crack at Winx in the Cox Plate with Benbatl - despite his fifth-place finish in the Juddmonte International.

A Group One winner in Germany, Bin Suroor reported that the four-year-old was struck into from behind at York last week.

His other Juddmonte International runner, Thunder Snow, was also hindered in the York race and trailed home in last place.

"Thunder Snow lost two shoes, one in front and one behind," Bin Suroor said of the Dubai World Cup winner.

"He's OK, and he's going to go to America for the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont.

"That's on the dirt over 10 furlongs and then he'll go for the Breeders' Cup Classic.

"Benbatl had two nasty cuts in his hind leg, it looks like he was struck into from behind.

"It's not serious and he's back in training, but he's going into quarantine in a couple of weeks because he's going to run in the Cox Plate.

"I think 10 furlongs is his trip. He was fifth in the Derby and has run well over a mile but he's best over nine or 10 furlongs."