National Stakes under consideration for Dark Vision

Dark Vision: Heading to the National Stakes

Mark Johnston is considering give Dark Vision his first start since being purchased by Godolphin in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on September 16.

The son of Dream Ahead, who was sold by previous connections Kingsley Park 10 following his impressive triumph in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, could bid to extend his unbeaten record to four in the seven-furlong Group One.

Charlie Johnston, the Middleham handler's son and assistant, said: "We would like to go to the National Stakes and we certainly think it is the race he warrants going to. It is just a case of getting the green light from his new connections.

"As far as we are concerned, this horse has won a Group Two and although he has an entry in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster there is no real desire to go for another one and try and give a penalty away.

"We knew there was nothing in the immediate future for him after Goodwood so we gave him an easy couple of weeks but he is back cantering now for a and he is in good order.

"From a selfish point of view, when they are sold you always hope they stay in the yard.

"It was a great sale for the previous owners and he has stayed in the yard so it has worked out perfectly for everyone."