Antonia De Vega could run in Fillies' Mile

Antonia De Vega - leading fancy for the 1000 Guineas

Ralph Beckett is considering given leading Qipco 1000 Guineas contender Antonia De Vega a short break ahead of a possible tilt at the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket in October.

The Group One prize is one of two potential targets the Kimpton handler has earmarked for the two-year-old, who is as short as 16-1 for next year's opening fillies' Classic, along with the William Hill May Hill Stakes over the same trip at Doncaster on September 13.

After making a winning debut at Newmarket's July Course last month, the daughter of Lope De Vega looked a potential top-class performer when backing it up at Group Three level to maintain her unbeaten record with victory in the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.

Beckett said: "I think she has come out of race at Goodwood well. The May Hill is a possibility but we may just sit and wait for the Fillies' Mile.

"It was only her second start at Goodwood and she was just getting herself organised really coming down the hill.

"Once she hit the rising ground she got herself organised and away she went.

"She wants further than the seven furlongs she has run over so far and that is suggested in her breeding.

"From what we have been seeing at home she should have no problems stepping up to a mile.

"I would not have a strong view on the Classic races at this stage. We will see how she gets on in the autumn but it is all in front of her and that is the good news.

"I would think she will probably only have one more start this year."