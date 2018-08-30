Arthur Kitt needs to step up in Solaria Stakes

Richard Kingscote riding Arthur Kitt wins the Chesham

Richard Kingscote believes Arthur Kitt will need to step up on his Royal Ascot victory if he is to maintain his unbeaten record in the 188Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.

The Camelot colt is unbeaten in two starts for Tom Dascombe, claiming a neck verdict in the Chesham Stakes on his most recent outing in June.

Arthur Kitt finished strongly to snatch victory that day and Kingscote thinks his mount will need to travel a little better through the seven furlongs if he is to add this Group Three prize to his CV.

The rider said: "He's had a bit of a break. It was a great day at Ascot and he did it well there.

"Sandown's stiff finish will suit him, but he'll need to travel better than he did in the Chesham.

"We know what's in the tank, though, so I'd like to think he can improve.

"Tom knows how to get them ready."

Arthur Kitt is one of six contenders for the main event at the Esher track, but plenty of attention is sure to be focused upon the John Gosden-trained Too Darn Hot, who is prominent in the betting for next year's Derby.

A full brother to top fillies So Mi Dar and Lah Ti Dar, he was an effortless seven-length winner on his debut at this track at the beginning of August.

Vintage Stakes second Dunkerron leads the way on ratings for Alan King, while Martyn Meade's Confiding finished third in that Goodwood event

Victory Command represents Mark Johnston as he seeks a fourth win on the bounce.

Richard Hannon's Watan makes a swift return after finishing second in the Acomb Stakes at York last week.