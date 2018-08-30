Ruby Walsh targets return to action at Listowel

Ruby Walsh - hopes to be back at Listowel

Ruby Walsh expects to be back in action for Listowel's Harvest Festival which kicks off on September 9.

The rider has been sidelined since being stood down following a fall from Sapphire Lady at Killarney last Saturday.

While Walsh has not sustained any broken bones, he has bruised his ribs and will take his time to return.

He told his Paddy Power blog: "It was a heavy enough fall and I was badly winded afterwards. I have a lot of bruising to my rib cage, especially around the sides and the back. They're fairly sore.

"They say things come in threes and I think that's more conducive to healing than things happening in threes. If you're not better in three days, you're generally better in nine days and I'm hoping that's the case.

"With no jump racing for most of the professional jockeys next week, there could have been a worse time to have a fall like that. I'll be back for Listowel on Sunday week, that's the plan."

Walsh has endured a torrid 10 months in terms of injury, spending four months on the sidelines after breaking his leg last November, only to aggravate the injury again in a fall in the RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

He returned in time for the Galway Festival at the end of July before suffering his latest setback.