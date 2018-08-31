Veracious drops in grade for Atalanta Stakes

Veracious - drops in class at Sandown

Veracious takes a drop down in grade and trip as she bids to get off the mark for 2018 in the 188Bet Atalanta Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained filly did not make her seasonal debut until the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot after missing the 1000 Guineas, for which would have been a leading fancy.

She made an excellent comeback to finish third to the brilliant Alpha Centauri and occupied the same spot behind Wild Illusion in the Nassau Stakes when stepped up to a mile and a quarter.

After those creditable efforts at the top level, the daughter of Frankel now goes for Group Three honours over a mile.

"We're going back to a mile and she's been absolutely fine since Goodwood," said Chris Richardson, managing director of owners, Cheveley Park Stud.

"She probably did a bit too much during the early part of the race at Goodwood. That was the first proper race that she's ever had.

"I think she's come on for the run, Sir Michael's happy with her."

In contrast, the Tom Dascombe-trained New Day Dawn is going up in class after a fine effort in Listed company when second to easy winner Unforgetable Filly.

That was only her third career start after she had got off the mark in a novice race at Haydock in July.

"She probably ran to about 65 the first time, 75 the second time and then 85 the last time, so she's improving," said Dascombe.

"She's improved maybe 10lb with each run, so if she can do that again, she might make it into the places.

"I think that would be better than winning a handicap and she'd have a bit of black type."

Winter Lightning chased down Veracious at Newmarket on her debut last October and spent the winter in Dubai, where she won the UAE 1000 Guineas before disappointing in the UAE Oaks after which she suffered a setback.

The daughter of Shamardal is reported by trainer Saeed bin Suroor in good shape after a six-month lay-off.

"Winter Lightning did well out in Dubai earlier this year, winning twice including the UAE 1000 Guineas, but had a setback after finishing third in the UAE Oaks," Bin Suroor told www.godolphin.com.

"We gave her a break and she has been doing well since coming back into training. This looks to be a nice trip for her and we are looking to see a good run."

Godolphin are also represented by the John Gosden-trained Laugh Aloud, who has been absent since winning the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom in June 2017.

A small but select field is completed by William Haggas' course and distance winner Awesometank and Clon Coulis, who has been successful in Listed races at Pontefract and Ascot on her last two starts.