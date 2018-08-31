Dane O'Neill - hit with 28-day ban

Dane O'Neill has been hit with a 28-day ban by the British Horseracing Authority under the "totting-up" procedure involving his use of the whip.

O'Neill was found guilty of using his whip above the permitted level when partnering Whisky Barron to finish second to Beat The Bank in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood on Saturday.

As it was the fifth time O'Neill had fallen foul of the whip rules within the past six months, the matter was passed on to BHA headquarters.

He will be out of action from September 8 to September 28, with the remaining nine days of his suspension deferred until November 26.