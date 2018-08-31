Take Cover ready to shine in Beverley Bullet

Take Cover - ready to shine at Beverley

David Griffiths believes Take Cover is primed to make a swift return to action pay in the William Hill Beverley Bullet on the Westwood.

The 11-year-old won the five-furlong prize last year and arrives on the back of a four-and-a-quarter-length sixth in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

He previously chased home Battaash at Goodwood, and Griffiths would be thrilled to see his stable stalwart get his nose in front for the first time this season.

He said: "He won it nicely last year and ran a cracker at York last time.

"He came out of the Nunthorpe really well and looks as good as ever at home.

"He's the class horse in the race. He's proven at this level and in Group company, with his second at Goodwood in the King George probably as good a run as he's ever produced without winning.

"He brings the best form into the race and it would be lovely to see him get his nose in front again in a big race like this.

"Everything has gone well this week and he's as fit as we can have him. We are going to Beverley very confident."

Elnadim Star won twice in three starts at Beverley last year and was last seen winning a fillies' only Listed race at Ayr in June.

She is one of only three three-year-olds in the field, but connections of the Kevin Ryan-trained filly are eager to see how she gets on.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Jaber Abdullah, said: "It's obviously going to be a tough race as there are a lot of older, smart horses in there, but she has won twice already at Beverley.

"We know she likes the course, and the ground is also going to be fine for her.

"Jaber likes to take things step by step with his horses and not to aim too high, too soon, but it will be interesting to see how she gets on."

Paul Midgley fields three in the shape of Line Of Reason, Final Venture and Tanasoq.

Line Of Reason has been placed in the race previously and is another to make a quick return to action after running at York.

Midgley said: "All three of them are in very good form.

"Line Of Reason has run so many good races, but he has annoyingly only won once at track. To be fair, he's bumped into a few good ones over the years and occasionally the ground has gone against him.

"He loves it at Beverley and is as hard as nails."

Line Of Reason finished down the field at York, but Final Venture fared much better in finishing second and Midgeley anticipates another bold showing.

He said: "Final Venture ran great at York last week when a second to El Astronaute, who has been terrifc all year. It was annoying to get beat, but he's come out of it really well and goes to Beverley with a big old shout.

"On the ratings, he's not a million miles away.

"Tanasoq has been brilliant for us this year. It's there in black and white what he's done. He's got a big engine and is a very fresh horse.

"It's been disappointing not to have won the Bullet before, but hopefully our luck can change."