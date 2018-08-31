Chynna steps up in trip at the Curragh

Mick Channon - step up in trip will suit Curragh runner

Mick Channon is hoping the step up to a mile will bring out further improvement in Chynna when she tackles Group Three company in the Flame Of Tara Irish EBF Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

The youngster ran subsequent Weatherbys Super Sprint winner Ginger Nut to three-quarters of a length over five furlongs at Windsor in early July and got off the mark on her next start at York over five and a half furlongs.

However, it was her next race back over the minimum trip in the Listed St Hugh's Stakes at Newbury, when she only got going when the race was all but over, that gave Channon the biggest clue yet that Chynna might be better over further.

So it proved when she put up a career-best effort to take third place to unbeaten Classic propsect Antonia De Vega in the Group Three Prestige Stakes over seven furlongs at Goodwood a week ago.

"She's in great form. We're trying to find out more about her by running her over a mile, but she's a good filly," said West Ilsley handler Channon.

"I've been running her over the wrong trip. It took me a long time to find out, which was annoying."

The Jim Bolger-trained Bandiuc Eile makes a quick reappearance after finishing second to Skitter Scatter in the Debutante Stakes over this course on Sunday.

Aidan O'Brien is three-handed with Fleeting, Just Wonderful and Peach Tree, while his son Joseph runs Vallambrosa.

An interesting nine-strong field is made up by Jessica Harrington's Dragon Roll, the Dermot Weld-trained Lightning Amber and Michael O'Callaghan's Bodhicitta.