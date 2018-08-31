Too Darn Hot sits Solario Stakes test

John Gosden - runs Too Darn Hot in the Solario

Too Darn Hot aims to build on the extremely positive impression he created on his debut when he returns to Sandown on Saturday for the 188Bet Solario Stakes.

The John Gosden-trained colt made significant waves in the Investec Derby betting when bolting up by seven lengths at the Esher track in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Owned by Lord Lloyd-Webber, the son of Dubawi is a full-brother to high-class pair So Mi Dar and Lah Ti Dar and steps up to Group Three level to contest a race won last year by Epsom hero Masar.

"He ran very well at Sandown first time out. It probably wasn't the greatest maiden, but he couldn't have won it much better and he has been in good form since the race," said Gosden's son and assistant, Thady.

"He is a pretty short favourite considering some of the opposition he is up against. It is an extremely competitive race, with a Chesham winner in there and some of the others are serious bits of kit.

"He has always pleased us at home. He has got a great mind on him and you don't have to ask him too many questions.

"I think everyone thought this race was much better for him than Beatboxer (also entered), as they are slightly different types of horses."

Arthur Kitt will try to justify the patient approach adopted by trainer Tom Dascombe.

The Camelot colt has won both his two starts this term, triumphing over six furlongs at Haydock in May before following up in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot when upped to seven furlongs in Listed company.

Arthur Kitt has been given a break since that neck victory and Dascombe believes this is the "logical" next step.

He said: "It was very much the plan (to wait for Sandown). He was a Camelot that was ready to run in April, which isn't expected, and he's a Camelot who won over six furlongs, too.

"The plan was always to win the Chesham and then give him a bit of time. He was mentally very forward and sharp, ready to go, and when they're ready to race, you don't want to leave them in their box.

"The owners, Chasemore Farm, live next to Sandown so this seemed the logical step, Listed to Group Three company here.

"I know where I want to go if all goes to plan on Saturday, but let's see where we are after the race."

Dunkerron boasts the highest rating going into the race, having finished a length and three-quarters behind Dark Vision in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on his most recent outing.

Trained by Alan King, Dunkerron has been ridden in three of his five starts by Martin Harley, who gets the leg-up again.

The rider told At The Races: "He had a had run first time at Goodwood, then won his second start.

"He's been improving all the way through, it was a good run at Goodwood. I was kicking myself after the race as I probably went a shade too soon but looking at the winner, he got checked a few times and would have been an unlucky loser.

"He's done nothing wrong, he's come forward since - I've seen him work and he's in good shape."

Confiding was a further length and a quarter behind Dunkerron in Sussex and will be ridden by Oisin Murphy for the first time this weekend.

Murphy said: "It's a race that has a lot of history, the Derby winner won it last year and Kingman won it a few years ago.

"I think this is a smart horse. I rode him before he ever ran, along with Advertise, and they identified a long time ago they thought they were nice horses."

Richard Hannon's Watan won a Goodwood maiden on his debut, but had no answer to Phoenix Of Spain in the Acomb Stakes at York last week.

The trainer has lost none of his faith, however.

"He is a very nice horse and he ran a very good race at York," said Hannon of Ryan Moore's mount.

"I thought about bringing him back in trip, but Oisin (Murphy) was adamant and said he will get a mile as he said he passed the line still full of running.

"Obviously it is a stiff track here and it actually looks a smart race. It would be lovely to get a bit more black type with him and win a Group Three for his stallion (Toronado)."