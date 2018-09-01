Review of Saturday's meeting at the Curragh

Aidan O'Brien - among the winners at the Curragh

Just Wonderful produced an impressive performance to land the Flame Of Tara Irish EBF Stakes at the Curragh.

Having her first try at a mile, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Dansili filly - who started favourite for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot - was given a confident ride at the rear of the field by Donnacha O'Brien.

Up front, stablemate Peach Tree still held a clear advantage with two furlongs to run, but 7-4 favourite Just Wonderful picked up to make smooth headway one and a half out.

Having swiftly collared the leader, she went away nicely to score by a length and a half.

O'Brien said: "We weren't sure about her getting the mile, but Donnacha was very happy.

"She has a lot of ability and probably likes coming from behind a little bit. We couldn't be happier.

"He put her asleep and she relaxed lovely for him. The (Prix Marcel) Boussac (at ParisLongchamp) and those races are all there for her."

He added: "The lovely thing about her is that she's a great traveller, she's very smooth through a race and gets there very easily. She probably wouldn't want to be there (in front) too long."

It was a quick double on the card for the O'Brien duo, who took the opening maiden with Sydney Opera House.

O'Brien said of the 5-4 favourite, who is a son of Australia: "We're very happy with him and he has options now, maybe the Beresford."

The winner holds entries in the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes and the National Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend and O'Brien said he could possibly line up in one of those.

"They are coming out of their races well. We've two weeks and he could go there," he said.