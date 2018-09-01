Soldier's Call back to winning ways at Chantilly

Soldier's Call: Big run expected in the Molecomb

Soldier's Call returned to winning form in the Prix d'Arenberg at Chantilly to give Archie Watson a first Group-race winner.

A Royal Ascot winner earlier in the season in the Windsor Castle Stakes, the son of Showcasing had finished third in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood last time out.

Bounced out sharply by Danny Tudhope, the pair soon had a couple of lengths on the field at halfway and never looked in any danger.

William Haggas' Queen Of Bermuda made late gains to close to within a length in second, but James Tate's Second Generation faded to finish sixth in the Group Three.

"He was always in control, he showed blistering speed and is a very good two-year-old," said Watson.

"He dictated it and quickened up smartly, he's done it well.

"His main end-of-season target is the new five-and-a-half-furlong sprint at the Breeders' Cup, and he'll probably have one more race before then.

"It will either be the Flying Childers (Doncaster) or the Prix de l'Abbaye against his elders, where he'd get all the weight."

He added: "If he'd won at Goodwood we'd have considered the Nunthorpe, but the wheels came off a bit there.

"We felt it was important to make him a Group winner at two and now we've done that, so we're back on track."