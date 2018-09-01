Veracious wins Atalanta Stakes at Sandown

Veracious and Ryan Moore lead Awesometank and Tom Marquand before going on to win The 188Bet Casino Atalanta Stakes

Odds-on favourite Veracious won the 188Bet Casino Atalanta Stakes at Sandown in workmanlike fashion.

Having been forced to miss the 1000 Guineas earlier in the campaign, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned three-year-old has been playing catch up since.

Third in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, she then filled the same spot in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood over 10 furlongs.

Down in trip and grade for this one-mile Group Three, Ryan Moore had Sir Michael Stoute's filly just behind Awesometank before taking up the running entering the final furlong.

To Awesometank's credit she stuck to the task gamely, but went down by a length and a quarter to the 10-11 favourite.

Moore told ITV Racing: "She's a really nice filly, she's run well in two Group Ones and a stronger pace would have suited her better.

"I was in front earlier than I would have wanted, but she can only win and there was a bit left in the tank at the end.

"She's a very honest filly, she just doesn't do a whole lot when she gets to the front."

Cheveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson said: "You are always nervous before such races, things didn't really pan out as we might have wished, but she is a Group Three winner now.

"Whatever she does this year I'm sure she'll be even better next year.

"We'll talk to Sir Michael, but there's a certain filly called Alpha Centauri around, so we'll see where she goes. I wouldn't discount the top Group Ones later in the year."