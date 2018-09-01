Too Darn Hot runs away with Solario Stakes

Too Darn Hot and Frankie Dettori win The 188Bet Solario Stakes

Too Darn Hot was promoted to favouritism for next year's Investec Derby with some bookmakers following a high-class display in the 188Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown.

An impressive seven-length winner on his debut over a mile, the John Gosden-trained colt was stepping up in class but down in trip for the Group Three, won by subsequent Epsom hero Masar 12 months ago.

Gosden had been inclined to keep him at a quiet level after his racecourse bow, but such is his talent he was tackling a race the trainer has claimed in the past with the likes of Raven's Pass and Kingman.

Too Darn Hot showed signs of greenness at times and was keen enough early and then caught a little flat-footed entering the straight, but once Frankie Dettori got the even-money favourite organised the result was inevitable.

He was far from beating trees, Royal Ascot winner Arthur Kitt gave vain chase in second, but could only finish four lengths behind the even money favourite with Confiding another three and three-quarters away.

Dettori told ITV Racing: "He's Too Darn Hot, that's for sure!

"I rode the mum, I rode the dad, all his siblings, and while he's still a work in progress, to put a good field to bed like that, you've got to be impressed.

"He was still a bit green at the top of the straight so I let him get balanced before I asked him to get serious and stop playing - then the turbo kicked in.

"I kept him up to his work because I suppose the next target will be a Group One, but I don't know where. He's won his Group Three very easy and the next step should be a big race.

"At the moment he's got plenty of options, we'll have to see how he does in the winter, but at the moment the world is his oyster.

"This fellow is not as forward as Calyx (Coventry Stakes winner), but he's got some talent."

Thady Gosden, assistant to his father, said: "We couldn't be happier, he was a bit green early in the straight, but then Frankie got hold of him.

"He's always shown plenty of ability at home and it's quite good that he can transfer that to the course.

"He could have the speed for a Guineas. He made his debut over a mile, but we felt he'd have the speed for seven in this company, so we'll see."