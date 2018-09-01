Best Solution chasing Group One glory in Germany

Best Solution ridden by Pat Cosgrave (left) wins The Princess of Wales's Arqana Racing Club Stakes

Best Solution is looking to give Saeed bin Suroor a third German Group One win of the season in the 146th Longines Grosser Preis Von Baden at Baden-Baden on Sunday.

Bin Suroor may have not had much top-level success in Britain of late, but his record overseas still stands up to the closest scrutiny.

Best Solution has already won the Princess of Wales's Stakes this year, as well as a Group One in Berlin, while Benbatl is another to have been successful for the stable on his travels.

Pat Cosgrave will be on board once more and the trainer is looking to see Best Solution book his place in the huge Godolphin contingent heading to Australia for the Caulfield Cup.

Roger Varian's Defoe is also in the field.

"It will be an interesting race, as there are two nice horses from Germany in the contest, but Best Solution did a nice piece of work recently and is ready for this," Bin Suroor told wwww.godolphin.com.

"He is set to go into quarantine on Thursday, September 13, for his trip to Australia.

"I am always trying to find the right races for my horses.

"You are always looking to place them in races that will bring them on for the future, and these German races have served that purpose, as well as providing very good prize money."