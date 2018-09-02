Boitron's National option

Boitron ridden by Silvestre De Sousa wins at Newbury

Connections of Boitron are to seriously consider supplementing the unbeaten two-year-old for the Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on September 16.

The Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp and the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket are the other possibilities for the Richard Hannon-trained colt, who will have just one more race this season.

The National Stakes is currently the favoured choice, ahead of the Dewhurst. Both are over seven furlongs, while the Lagardere on Arc day is over a mile.

The latest of Boitron's three victories came over seven furlongs in the Listed Denford Stakes at Newbury, after which his rider Silvestre de Sousa advised the team to stick to that distance for his next race.

"We've had a good chat and have spoken to Silvestre. He thinks seven is spot on just for now," said Tim Palin, director of racing for owners Middleham Park.

"He wouldn't necessarily stretch out to a mile next time. We're going to save that for next year.

"The Lagardere is definitely an option, but it's probably plan C of three options we have for him.

"Plan A at the minute is to go for the National Stakes at the Curragh, a race Toormore won for us in 2013.

"He's not actually in that race. It would mean supplementing on the Tuesday for 35,000 euros to go in.

"At the minute, looking at the horse and what his requirements are, we just think seven furlongs on good, good to soft at the minute is him playing at home.

"Because we'll have to supplement him we'll get the chance to see what might turn up there and see what the going is like and the weather forecast for the week.

"If it's going to be heavy ground there we probably won't go and if it's quick we probably won't, but if it's good, good to soft, that is probably our plan A.

"Plan B is the Dewhurst. We only want to run him one more time and Timeform say he deserves his chance at Group One level.

"If he wasn't quite right or the National Stakes wasn't the right race, we'd wait for the Dewhurst.

"If he does run in Ireland, Silvestre will go across to ride."

Sugar set for Sovereign wealth

Meanwhile, Burnt Sugar is set to bid for a repeat victory in the Sovereign Path Premier Handicap at Leopardstown on September 15.

The Roger Fell-trained six-year-old defeated 17 rivals to scoop the €88,000 first prize in 2017 and has landed two big prizes at Newmarket and Ascot this summer.

He could not make it three on the bounce at Goodwood, however, as he was compromised by a wide draw and did not get the best of runs in a 17-runner affair won by Flaming Spear.

"He had a bad draw at Goodwood. We rode him for luck. The winning jockey went for the outside, we went to the inside," said Tim Palin, director of racing for owners Middleham Park.

"If he'd have got the splits he might have got through and stayed on for a place.

"He probably goes to Leopardstown for the race he won at the Champions Weekend meeting. That will probably be his next run."

Should Burnt Sugar make the places at Leopardstown, then he could take up a speculative entry in the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp three weeks later.

"If he ran a solid race there he probably deserves a day out in the Foret on Arc day," said Palin.

"We do realise he's about 10lb short of winning the Foret, but he could finish fifth and pick up some decent prize-money.

"He'd need to run well at Leopardstown to earn the right to mix it with that company in the Foret."