Arthur Kitt to step up in trip

Richard Kingscote riding Arthur Kitt (green) win the Chesham Stakes on day 5 of Royal Ascot

Arthur Kitt is set to step up to a mile following his fine effort in the Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.

The son of Camelot stuck to his guns when headed by the impressive winner Too Darn Hot to finish second, beaten four lengths, and three and three-quarter lengths ahead of Confiding in third.

It was Arthur Kitt's first race since he win the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and trainer Tom Dascombe feels the colt is ready to run over further.

"We were pleased enough. Obviously it's always disappointing not to win a race but I think we were beaten by a very good horse and he's fine this morning. We're happy with that," said Dascombe.

"We'll make some plans in a day or two when we've seen how he's come out of the race.

"I should think we'll stick him up to a mile, probably. I think he's really crying out for it. There are plenty of options and we'll take it one step and at a time."