Fabre ponders Lodge option

Andre Fabre is thinking of supplementing Persian King for the Royal Lodge Stakes following his victory at Chantilly.

The French trainer has the Group Two over a mile at Newmarket on September 29 in mind for the son of Kingman, after he made up for defeat on his debut at Deauville with a six-length romp over a mile in a maiden.

"I was very pleased. I was a bit frustrated in Deauville. I think he needed the race and on Saturday he confirmed his morning work. It's promising," Fabre told Press Association Sport.

"I want to avoid running him in soft ground, so this will be a factor. He could go to Newmarket at the end of the month for the Royal Lodge. It's an option.

"We shall have to supplement him, but he is the best horse I can find.