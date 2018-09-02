Best Solution is the answer

Best Solution

Best Solution won his second Group One race on German soil in three weeks when grinding out victory in the 146th Longines Grosser Preis Von Baden at Baden-Baden.

Having struck at the top level at Hoppegarten last month, the Godolphin-owned four-year-old produced another big performance to give trainer Saeed bin Suroor a third win in the Baden-Baden showpiece.

Night Music made the running, with Roger Varian's raider Defoe in second and Best Solution not far behind until the race hotted up in the final quarter-mile.

Best Solution went on, as Defoe and Iquitos ranged up on either side of him. Defoe - having his first start since the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May - was slightly outpaced briefly, leaving Iquitos as the main danger.

Best Solution saw him off, while Defoe rallied to take second place and get pretty close to the winner at the line.

Best Solution was cut to 16-1 from 33-1 for the Caulfield Cup in Melbourne with Paddy Power.