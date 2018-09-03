Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown returns to give connections chance of £1m payout

Native River won the Cheltenham Gold Cup and could be back for a bid at a £1m bonus this season

Jump racing’s leading staying chasers will get the chance to secure connections a £1m bonus in 2018-19 with the return of the Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown.

The pay out will go to connections of any horse able to win the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park in November, the 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day in December and the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup on the final day of The Festival next March.

Any bonus will be awarded alongside The Kauto Star Trophy, named in honour of the last horse to achieve the feat back in 2006/7.

It will be shared between winning owners, the trainer, staff at the training yard and the jockey.

The last two seasons have seen three different winners in the three big races, with Cue Card (2015-16) the last horse to win two of them - he would go on to fall when coming to challenge for the treble in the Gold Cup.

Two of last year's winners - King George hero Might Bite and Gold Cup victor Native River - are among the potential challengers for the seven-figure prize, which is paid on top of regular prize money.

Might Bite is another with hopes of the million pound Chase Triple Crown prize

Jockey Club Racecourses chief executive Paul Fisher said: "In six of the last ten years a top chaser has won two of the three legs of The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown.

"We all know it would take a very special racehorse to win all three of those Grade 1s in the same season, but Kauto Star proved that it's possible and we all remember how close Cue Card came more recently.

"I hope the challenge will prove attractive to connections this season and I look forward to the Betfair Chase, 32Red King George VI Chase and the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup proving thrilling contests for us Jumps fans. It would be a great story for our sport if the Chase Triple Crown could be won."