Two added to Haydock Sprint Cup field

James Garfield wins the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes

James Garfield and Sir Dancealot have both been supplemented for the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday.

George Scott's stable star James Garfield came mighty close to claiming Group One glory in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last month when mowed down late by Freddy Head's Polydream, after which Scott stated his intentions to head for Merseyside.

The David Elsworth-trained Sir Dancealot has won the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket, the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood and the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury this season, all over seven furlongs.

He, too, has been added to the Sprint Cup field at a cost of £15,600.

James Garfield and Sir Dancealot feature among a field of 17 possible runners following the confirmation stage.

Last year's winner Harry Angel is the likely favourite as he prepares to make his first appearance since suffering an injury at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien has left in Intelligence Cross, Spirit Of Valor, Fleet Review, Gustav Klimt and Sioux Nation, while his son Joseph is responsible for the only other Irish-trained contender in Speak In Colours.

Other leading hopes include the William Haggas-trained Tasleet, Kevin Ryan's Brando, Henry Candy's Limato and The Tin Man from James Fanshawe's yard.

As expected, Blue Point will swerve the contest and wait for the Flying Five on Irish Champions Weekend.