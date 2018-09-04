William Haggas has Arc ground fears for Sea Of class

Sea Of Class powers clear to win the Yorkshire Oaks

William Haggas admits the ground at ParisLongchamp will be the determining factor in whether or not Sea Of Class is supplemented for next month's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner is a general 5-1 chance for the 12-furlong showpiece on October 7, but connections will have to stump up 120,000 euros to add her to the field four days before the race.

Haggas would be keen to run if conditions are favourable, but would have no hesitation in abandoning that plan should the ground be against her.

He told At The Races: "I don't think she'll run before (the Arc), she's in the Prix Vermeille (September 16) but I don't fancy that.

"I think there's every likelihood that if she's OK, she'll be supplemented for the Arc, but I'm very concerned about the ground. I can't believe its still dry and it's not going to stay dry for long I'm sure.

"If the ground is good or faster on Arc day and she's OK, then she'll be there.

"Very few horses are very effective on fast and soft ground. I suspect she won't like it (soft ground), her action suggests she flicks off the top of the ground.

"There's every chance now we're going to keep her as a four-year-old so if it's soft, it's a lot of money to supplement and we can go next year."