Thunder Snow heads to America after York flop

Thunder Snow (Credit: Dubai Racing Club//Andrew Watkins)

Thunder Snow is set to go on his travels again after recovering from losing two racing plates when disappointing in the Juddmonte International at York.

This year's Dubai World Cup winner is being prepared for the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont Park in four weeks' time, after finishing last of eight behind Roaring Lion on the Knavesmire.

"Thunder Snow lost two shoes in the race, front and hind. The plan now is to take him to the Jockey Club at Belmont Park on the 29th of this month," said trainer Saeed bin Suroor of his Breeders' Cup Classic hopeful.

Bin Suroor also had no luck in the Juddmonte with Benbatl, who was fifth, despite suffering superficial injuries.

"Benbatl had two cuts on his hind leg, but he is fine now and is back in training," said Bin Suroor.

"Both of them are now back in training and we are looking forward to races in the future."