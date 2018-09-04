Wells Farhh Go ruled out for the season

Trainer Tim Easterby

Wells Farhh Go has been ruled out of the William Hill St Leger and will miss the rest of this season after sustaining an injury.

A leading fancy for the final Classic on September 15, Wells Farhh Go had won the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket before finishing fourth in the Great Voltigeur at York recently.

Trainer Tim Easterby had been looking forward to stepping him back in up trip on Town Moor, but the Farhh colt pulled up lame on the gallops on Tuesday morning.

"It's a real sickener, he cantered this morning and came back lame behind," said Easterby.

"It turns out it's a stress fracture and that's his season finished.

"Hopefully he'll be back next year, but you can obviously not say these things for certain. I suppose the saving grace is that it's not a tendon.

"If everything does go to plan with how it heals, I'd like to think he'd be back for the start of next season, but obviously you just don't know at this stage."