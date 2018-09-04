Middle Park Stales target for Grimcrack winner Emaraaty Ana

Trainer Kevin Ryan

Emaraaty Ana is likely to follow the path of Kevin Ryan's three previous Gimcrack Stakes winners by going for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Ryan successfully targeted Amadeus Wolf in 2005 and Astaire (2013) after they had lifted York's premier juvenile event, while Blaine was the only one to fail when unplaced in 2012.

Now, Emaraaty Ana could bid to put his name on the Group One roll of honour on September 29.

"He's come out of the Gimcrack really well, so I think the obvious route is probably the Middle Park," Ryan told At The Races.

"It's a route I've taken with my Gimcrack winners before and it gives him a nice time to freshen up.

"The likely plan is to go there. Obviously I'll have to discuss it with the owners first, but I'd be leaning that way."