Clive Cox has Harry Angel in peak form for Haydock

Harry Angel wins the Darley July Cup last summer

Clive Cox believes he has left "no stone unturned" in his quest to get Harry Angel to show his best in the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday.

Winner of the race last year when he quelled all doubts about his ability to handle soft ground, the four-year-old returned to action this season with a smooth victory over Brando at York.

Since then his campaign has stalled as he became very upset in the stalls at Royal Ascot and gave himself an injury, meaning that was was a write-off and he had to miss the July Cup.

"We missed the July Cup, which was a huge disappointment, and the Sprint Cup was the next logical six-furlong target. I am just delighted he is back in good form and he has given me a really positive feel," said Cox.

"Things have improved markedly since a couple of weeks after the July Cup and continued in a very positive direction. His work has been impeccable.

"From his point of view, he is in a good place. Obviously, we have done a lot of confidence-building work to be sure with the stalls and I am as happy as I possibly can be. Any sprinter is basically a coiled spring but we are very happy with the progress he has made.

"I would have preferred to have run in the July Cup but the upside is that he is going into Saturday as a fresh horse. I guess every cloud has a silver lining."

He went on: "We have done our bit at home and are very happy that everything is in good order. We will dot the i's and cross the t's in every which way - hopefully, we have left no stone unturned.

"I don't think there is any doubt that he is a top-class horse. We all know that and we want to see top-class horses doing the job.

"Any success with Harry Angel means a huge amount and it has been a big team effort. Hopefully, we can show everybody what we have been doing with the horse and are looking forward to competing on Saturday."