National Stakes option for Phoenix Of Spain

Trainer Charlie Hills

Charlie Hills will consider supplementing Phoenix Of Spain for the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on September 16.

After opening his account at the second attempt at Wolverhampton in July, the Lope De Vega colt took a step up to Group Three level in his stride when landing the Acomb Stakes at York last month.

Phoenix Of Spain holds an entry in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday week, where he could clash with 2000 Guineas and Derby favourite Too Darn Hot.

However, a trip to Ireland on the same weekend has emerged as a possible alternative.

Hills said: "He's come out of York very well. He's put the weight back on, so he'll do a couple of pieces of work this week and then we'll decide where we're going next.

"He's in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster and there's a good chance he'll go there. The other option is to supplement him for the National Stakes.

"We're very happy with him and I think he'll go for one or the other of those two races."