Prix Foy plan for returning Capri

Capri ridden by Ryan Moore in the parade ring after winning the Juddmonte Beresford Stakes

Capri is on course to return to action at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week as Aidan O'Brien seeks to ascertain whether he is a Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe contender.

Last year's St Leger hero subsequently finished down the field in the Arc and has only run once so far this term, winning the Alleged Stakes in April before suffering a shoulder injury.

O'Brien has adopted a patient approach with the Galileo colt, but plans to unleash him in the Group Two Prix Foy with a view to tackling the main event back at the Paris track.

He said: "The plan with him is to go to France for the Prix Foy and then if that goes well, we might go back to the Arc.

"He had a racecourse gallop last week and he's been back in full work for about eight weeks."

Capri is 25/1 with Sky Bet to win the Prix de l'Arc De Triomphe on Sunday October 7.