Kew Gardens right on track for Leger

Kew Gardens ridden Ryan Moore wins the Queen's Vase

Aidan O'Brien expects Kew Gardens to thrive at Doncaster as he bids for William Hill St Leger glory on Saturday week.

The Galileo colt is a short-priced favourite for the final Classic of the season after winning the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot and the Group One Grand Prix de Paris earlier this term.

While he was beaten just under two lengths when third in the Great Voltigeur at York last time, O'Brien felt Kew Gardens' 5lb penalty for his ParisLongchamp win proved crucial and anticipates renewed form when switching back up to 14 furlongs on Town Moor.

He said: "I was delighted with Kew Gardens' run (at York).

"It was not ideal having a penalty, but we felt we had to have a run and we thought that was the perfect place to give him a prep.

"Ryan Moore was delighted with him and obviously he stays further. We always thought Doncaster would suit and hopefully the ground will be nice there."

O'Brien is likely to run four in the Classic with The Pentagon, Nelson and Southern France set to join the favourite.

"Nelson will handle ease in the ground if it comes that way. He stays very well and he will probably stay further than the Leger trip," said O'Brien.

"Southern France is a lovely, big horse. He is a giant and he will be an even better four-year-old.

"We were delighted with him at the Curragh. There was not a very fast pace and that wouldn't have suited him when we were riding him back a bit.

"The reason we rode him back is because it was his first run in a while and we didn't want him to get too tired, but Seamie (Heffernan) rode him and he was delighted.

"You would imagine Doncaster would suit him as it is a lovely, flat track and he is a big-striding horse."