Garfield team thrilled with Haydock Sprint Cup prep

James Garfield wins the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes

James Garfield delighted connections on the gallops on Tuesday as the team put the finishing touches to the colt's preparations for Saturday's 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock.

George Scott's three-year-old was agonisingly reeled in by Polydream in the dying strides of the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last time out.

That was a big return to form after a slightly disappointing effort over seven furlongs in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Scott is so keen for Dettori to maintain the partnership that he is flying the Italian to Haydock after he rides Enable at Kempton.

"We've been really pleased with his preparation leading into the race since France," Scott told At The Races.

"Frankie had a sit on him yesterday morning and was delighted with him, so we're very much looking forward to Saturday.

"We're taking it one race at a time, but after this I'd imagine he'll end up at Ascot on Champions Day, although that might depend on how he handles the ground and how he comes out of the race. Beyond that, there are lots of options.

"It's important to land a Group One as a three-year-old with him. He's already enormously popular with different studs, so it will depend on how he does on Saturday where he ends up after that."