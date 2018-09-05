Aidan O'Brien: Ten Sovereigns has the stamina

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien is optimistic Ten Sovereigns will have enough stamina to stay a mile in next year's Qipco 2000 Guineas.

The unbeaten son of No Nay Never, who is the general 8-1 second favourite for the colts' Classic, will bid to make it three from three in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stake at Newmarket on September 29.

After making a winning debut over six furlongs at the Curragh last month, Ten Sovereigns made a quick return to the Co Kildare track on Saturday when running out a decisive winner of Group Three over the same trip.

O'Brien said "We are looking at the Middle Park, that's the plan with him. He seems to have come out the Curragh really well.

"It has happened a bit quick for him but we are happy with his two runs at the Curragh.

"There was another race for him but it was only a week before the Middle Park and that was in England and we would have had to travel.

"This was at the Curragh and the ground was good. There was a lot of reasons for doing it and I know there were some for not like backing him up quick but we thought it was worth the risk and worth a chance to do it.

"In the spring when he was in full work his work was top class all the time with the top horses.

"He had a little bit of a mishap and he had to stop and start again but he always showed class in his work from an early stage.

"You think there is a good chance (getting the mile) but you can never say definitely. He is a good mover and clear winded and he has good mind.

"All the things say he has a good chance of doing it. When you are going from six to mile you are never sure if they are going to do it but that is the way with the Guineas."