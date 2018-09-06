Yourtimeisnow sees off Lady

Andrea Atzeni riding Yourtimeisnow

Yourtimeisnow turned in a game performance to make all the running and take home Group Three honours in the Shadwell Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury.

Andrea Atzeni had the 4-1 shot smartly away and she was soon rolling along in front in company with Orange Blossom, before kicking on again with a furlong to run.

Lady Aria emerged from the pack to throw down a strong challenge, but she had to settle for a half-length second behind Roger Varian's charge, with Come On Leicester making late headway for third.

Varian said: "I'm delighted with that. She just put in a poor run on her second start at Goodwood and we were disappointed, but there have been reasons for that.

"She did nothing wrong at Newbury and today she has gone through the race well and is now a Group Three winner. She is tough and genuine and it was a good performance."

He added: "She is in the Rockfel, we might try seven furlongs and that would be the obvious target.

"She ran well at Newmarket on her first start on quick ground and she won on the easy side of good at Newbury. I'd say she is fairly adaptable regarding the ground.

"She is a Group Three winner now and you have to start thinking about nice races next year. Over the coming weeks and months we will see how she does, she might be a filly to run in a Guineas trial, but that is a long way off.

"I'm delighted she has won today and I'm happy for the owner and the team."

Firelight was sent off the 15-8 favourite, but never appeared to be travelling and finished out of the frame in the six-furlong heat.