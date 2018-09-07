Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh next for Judicial

Judicial could bid for redemption in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday week after excuses emerged for his lacklustre performance at York.

The six-year-old won the Coral Charge at Sandown on his penultimate start, but was beaten nearly eight lengths by Alpha Delphini in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes on the Knavesmire.

Connections report their stable star to have been under the weather after that outing, but a run on Irish Champions Weekend remains on the radar ahead of a key bit of work over the weekend.

Steve Brown, husband of trainer Julie Camacho, said: "Ireland is in our minds at the moment.

"He was obviously disappointing at York, but there were one or two little things after the race which would have explained why he ran as he did.

"He seems to have recovered well and he's been given a clean bill of health this week, but we will give him a breeze and see where we are.

"When he came back from York, his bloods were upside down. His pre-race picture was fine, but his post-race picture was pretty ordinary, to say the least.

"He seems fine now, but we'll see how it goes. We need to be sure he's well in himself."

He added: "I'm told a few horses might be staying at home next week, but the ground is obviously a factor with Judicial.

"If we don't go to Ireland, there is the Group Three at Newbury the week after to consider, too."