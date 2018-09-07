Konchek pleases Cox ahead of Sirenia Stakes at Kempton

Konchek

Clive Cox is confident that Konchek can make an immediate impact on his all-weather debut in the 188Bet Sirenia Stakes at Kempton.

The son on Lethal Force will try and score for the first time since making a winning debut at Newmarket in May when taking a drop in class in the Group Three prize.

Despite only having one victory to his name, Konchek has performed admirably at Pattern-race level , having finished fifth in the Norfolk at Royal Ascot, second in the July Stakes at Newmarket and fourth in the Richmond at Goodwood.

Cox said: "Konchek is running on the all-weather for the first time but he is a very consistent performer and I don't see why he shouldn't handle it.

"He was second to Advertise on two starts ago which was a very serious run and he run a very nice race when fourth in the Richmond at Goodwood.

"He comes into the race in good form and hopefully he can play a major part."

Quiet Endeavour takes a jump in class as he bids for a fifth win on the bounce in the six-furlong contest.

Trainer Archie Watson said: "He's been very progressive in his last four starts, more than enough to let him take his chance here.

"He's improved on each of his runs and while he's won three on the all-weather, he's won on the turf as well. We know he handles the surface though and we're happy to run.

"With Konchek's in there from Clive's he is going to have to run to a high level but he is in good order at home and I hope he can run a big race.

"He's entered in the Mill Reef and the Middle Park and he could be a horse for the three-year-old sprint at the all-weather championships if we decided to go that way."

Ralph Beckett hopes that Junius Brutus' tenacity can help him follow up his last time out success in a conditions event at Ripon.

He said: "It was great to his head in front last time at Ripon and it was the first winner I had trained for the owner. He is a tough little beggar and we are looking forward to running him.

"We were still learning about him at Goodwood. He is a two-year-old and we were conscious we had to get on with him but perhaps that race was a bit too soon for him.

"His pedigree says he should get a mile and a quarter well but I'm not that will ever happen but six is fine for the time being. Let's hope he runs a nice race on Saturday and I'm sure he will."

The field is completed by the John Gosden-trained Kessaar and Fuente from the yard of Keith Dalgleish.