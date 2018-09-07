Limato set for Ryedale House Garrowby Stakes at York

Limato

Henry Candy hopes Limato can make his class count and move a step closer to a return to the top table by taking the Ryedale House Garrowby Stakes at York on Sunday.

Having rediscovered the winning touch following three below-par efforts in Group One company with victory in a Listed contest at Newmarket, the former July Cup winner will bid to strike at the same level again in the six-furlong contest on the Knavesmire.

Should all go to plan for the six-year-old, then a trip to ParisLongchamp for a tilt at the Prix de la Foret - a race he won in 2016 - could be on the cards.

Candy said: "It was a wonderful moment at Newmarket. The horse enjoyed it as much as we did. You could see by his ears and his expression he was just happy the whole way through.

"He is in fantastic form, touch wood. It is only a Listed race, but it is a lovely race.

"The Sprint Cup was on the agenda and had it been decent ground we would have declared.

"He has got four potential races afterwards really. There is the Bengough at Ascot. The Champions Sprint at Ascot in late October will almost be too soft and he has got the Challenge at Newmarket, but the most likely is the Foret.

"I do think he can claim another Group One, as he really looks fantastic now."

Heading the list of Limato's rivals is the Dean Ivory-trained dual July Cup runner-up Tropics and this year's Stewards' Cup second Justanotherbottle from the yard of Declan Carroll.

The field is completed by the Richard Fahey-trained Kimberella, Kevin Ryan's Stormbringer and Perfect Angel who will fly the flag for Richard Hughes.