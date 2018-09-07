Tom Hogan sends Gordon Lord Byron to Navan

Gordon Lord Byron

Tom Hogan has opted to keep Gordon Lord Byron nearer home for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race at Navan on Saturday rather than send him across to York for the second time in 15 days.

Hogan's stable star showed his old spark with a great run to finish second to Expert Eye in the Group Three City of York Stakes at the Ebor meeting last month.

The County Tipperary trainer decided not to take up the 10-year-old's entry in the Ryedale House Garrowby Stakes back on the Knavesmire on Sunday and instead give him a less exacting journey to the County Meath track.

Hogan has been rewarded as Gordon Lord Byron will face just two rivals as he bids to get his head in front for the first time since May, 2017.

"He's in very good form, we were delighted with him at York," said Hogan. "He ran well there and he's been in great form since.

"We were going to go to York with him again, but there are plenty of options for him and it will be a bit easier on him to go to Navan with the travel and everything.

"He's in good form, he has been running consistently well and the ground should be perfect for him."

Taking on the evergreen veteran is Aidan O'Brien's Battle Of Jericho, who did not fare as well at York's Ebor Festival, finishing unplaced in the Nunthorpe Stakes.

The trio is completed by Sheila Lavery-trained Mr Scarlet, who has struggled in three races in Pattern company this year.