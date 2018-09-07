Saturday Tips

Trainer William Haggas

Ashley Iveson fancies Tasleet to pull off something of a surprise in the big race at Haydock and he has a selection for every race on every card.

Tasleet could be the value call in the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The Clive Cox-trained Harry Angel was a dominant winner of the six-furlong Group One last season and if he can bounce back to his brilliant best on his return to Merseyside, the rest are likely playing for places.

However, he has not been seen in competitive action since suffering injury in the stalls at Royal Ascot and taking such short odds on his comeback does not make much appeal.

Tasleet was a four-length second 12 months ago and also filled the runner-up spot in the Diamond Jubilee and the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot last season to prove himself a top-level sprinter.

He, too, has an absence to overcome, having been off the track since finishing third behind subsequent Royal Ascot hero Merchant Navy at the Curragh in May.

But trainer William Haggas sounds positive about his condition and while some of his rivals have been in action regularly this summer, he at least arrives fresh.

Tasleet must have every chance of at least hitting the frame and odds of around 8-1 look more than fair.

Regal Reality gets the nod in the Group Three Unibet Mile.

A son of Intello out of the high-class racemare Regal Realm, Sir Michael Stoute's charge won his only juvenile start at Yarmouth before finishing down the field behind Without Parole on his Sandown comeback in May.

In classic Stoute style, the master of Freemason Lodge gave his colt all the time he needed and it proved the right call as he returned with a most impressive victory in the Thoroughbred Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

His entry in the QEII at Ascot is perhaps indicative of the regard in which he is held and if he is to run on Champions Day with a realistic chance next month, he really needs to be winning a race of this nature.

The long-awaited return of Enable should see plenty of extra racegoers flocking to Kempton.

John Gosden's wonder-mare enjoyed a truly remarkable campaign last season, winning the English, Irish and Yorkshire Oaks as well as the King George and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

It is a crying shame she has not been seen on a racecourse since her triumph in Paris and connections would have been hoping a stroll around the all-weather in Sunbury in the 188Bet September Stakes would put her right for the defence of her Arc crown.

The presence of this year's Hardwicke Stakes winner and King George runner-up Crystal Ocean definitely gives the race an extra dimension, but it will still be a bit disappointing if Enable does not make a successful comeback, in receipt of 8lb from her only serious rival.

Konchek can make the most of having his sights lowered a shade in the 188Bet Casino Sirenia Stakes.

Since winning a Newmarket maiden in the spring, the Lethal Force colt has been mixing it with some of the best the juvenile division has to offer.

He has run with credit at Pattern level in the Norfolk at Royal Ascot, the July Stakes at Newmarket and the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood and his rating of 106 sets the standard in this Group Three event.

Ripp Orf has already won the Victoria Cup and finished third in the International at Ascot this season and he is expected to run another big race on his return to the Berkshire circuit for the £80,000 Cunard Handicap.

Selections:

ASCOT: 1.35 Production, 2.10 Shambolic, 2.45 Ripp Orf, 3.20 Scottish Jig, 3.55 Midi, 4.30 Fille De Reve, 5.05 Bahamian Sunrise.

HAYDOCK: 1.50 Dramatic Queen, 2.25 Regal Reality, 3.00 Beatboxer, 3.35 Hochfeld, 4.15 TASLEET (NAP), 4.50 Storm Over, 5.25 Lorelina.

KEMPTON: 2.05 Enable, 2.40 Deira Surprise, 3.15 Honey Man, 3.50 Bercheny, 4.25 Konchek, 5.00 Art Of Swing, 5.35 Zalshah.

NAVAN: 1.55 Chestnut Express, 2.30 Gordon Lord Byron, 3.05 Only Spoofing, 3.40 North Wind, 4.10 Dinkum Diamond, 4.45 First Response, 5.20 Head Turner

STRATFORD: 2.20 Competition, 2.55 El Terremoto, 3.30 Mizen Master, 4.05 Sporting Boy, 4.40 Innocent Touch, 5.15 Ontopoftheworld, 5.50 Itchy Feet.

THIRSK: 2.00 Castle Quarter, 2.35 Jungle Juice, 3.10 Play It Cool, 3.45 Right Direction, 4.20 Yes You, 4.55 Blue Mist, 5.30 Rumshak.

WEXFORD: 1.10 Hammerstein, 1.40 Show And Go, 2.15 Cappacon, 2.50 Cantkidakidder, 3.25 Day Day, 4.00 Icario, 4.35 Das Mooser, 5.10 Double Windsor.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.45 Celtic Artisan, 6.15 Vibes, 6.45 Requited, 7.15 Be Like Me, 7.45 Mr Reckless, 8.15 Dorian Gray, 8.45 Sevilla, 9.15 Spiced.

DOUBLE: Regal Reality and Tasleet.