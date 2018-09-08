Enable back with a bang at Kempton

Frankie Dettori riding Enable wins at Kempton

Superstar filly Enable did all that was expected of her as she made her return to action with a stylish front-running victory in the 188Bet September Stakes at Kempton Park.

The John Gosden-trained four-year-old had not been seen since winning the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October, and all eyes were on Frankie Dettori's mount in her clash with King George runner-up Crystal Ocean.

Dettori sent her straight to the front and increased the tempo turning for home. Crystal Ocean ranged up menacingly at one stage, but ultimately had no answer to the 8-15 favourite.

In the end three and a half lengths was the winning margin in the four-runner affair for Enable, who will head to ParisLongchamp next month to defend her Arc crown.

Gosden said: "It was a nice race for both of them if you are having a prep for the Arc. I couldn't be more thrilled with her, it was hands and heels. It was good to see her back, as it's been a long wait.

"She will come on, she came here 80 per cent and the race will put her right. She is at a good place mentally and the race will put her right."

On what the road to full fitness has been like for the daughter of Nathaniel since her setback earlier in the season, Gosden said: "She has found it (being out of action) more frustrating than us.

"It really annoys her when the other horses go out on the (Newmarket) Heath to canter and gallop and she has to stay behind - she doesn't like that at all.

"She is back, let's hope we can get to the Arc in four weeks' time."